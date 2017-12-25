A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter confessed they confined her to a tiny room for around 15 years due to a mental illness they say made her violent, police sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Police in Minoh, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old woman, her 24-year-old common-law husband and his 20-year-old male friend on suspicion of killing the woman's four-year-old son. (Japan Today)
The Japanese economy has been recovering moderately since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second administration was launched in December 2012, with a gleam of hope now seen for pulling out of deflation. (Jiji)
The Japanese government has decided to allow families of gambling addicts to restrict their kin from using public gambling facilities and online betting. The move comes as Japan prepares to legalize casinos. (NHK)
NTT Docomo on Monday announced its Japan Welcome SIM TM series will introduce Plan 0 to allow overseas visitors in Japan to access the Internet for free via the Docomo mobile network, from Tuesday. The free service will initially be available in Hokkaido and Niigata prefectures, after which other areas will be added sequentially. (Japan Today)