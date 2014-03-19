The Japanese economy has been recovering moderately since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's second administration was launched in December 2012, with a gleam of hope now seen for pulling out of deflation.

This reflects the yen's weakening, higher stock prices and a recovery in corporate earnings.

At the same time, there are concerns over the side effects of the Bank of Japan's prolonged massive monetary easing, part of Abe's five-year-old reflationary policy agenda, dubbed Abenomics. One focus is the appointment of a successor to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term expires next spring.

"Our consistent policy of monetary easing has achieved results to a certain extent and led to the current economic situation," Kuroda told a press conference last week, endorsing his own handling of monetary policy.

Positioning monetary easing as the "first arrow" of Abenomics, Abe appointed Kuroda, a proponent of easing policy, as chief of the central bank.