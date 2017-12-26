Snowstorm hits northern Japan
NHK -- Dec 27
A snowstorm has hit northern Japan, disrupting traffic.

The Meteorological Agency says the rough weather is due to a low pressure system over the Sea of Okhotsk.

Poor visibility caused traffic to back up on a road in the city of Nayoro in Hokkaido on Tuesday morning. About 100 vehicles were affected.

Police say at least 2 people were taken to hospital as the result of collisions. They say the situation is now returning to normal.

The agency is warning of more snowfalls, avalanches, high waves and disruptions to traffic.

今シーズン最強寒波の影響で、日本海側の各地で大雪となっています。28日朝までは大雪に警戒が必要です。　今週、居座っている寒波がピークを迎えています。27日午前4時までの24時間降雪量は新潟県の湯沢で74センチ、群馬県の藤原で59センチなどと26日から大雪になっています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Snowstorm hits northern Japan
A snowstorm has hit northern Japan, disrupting traffic. (NHK)
Dec 27
Japan's jobless rate falls to 24-year low
Japan's unemployment rate fell to 2.7 percent in November -- the lowest in 24 years. (NHK)
Dec 27
Local governments in Japan look to clamp down on private lodging services with stricter regulations
Local assemblies around Japan are discussing or preparing to pass ordinances that will place strict limits on where minpaku (private lodging services) can be located, in advance of a national law that will go into effect in June regulating their use. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Panasonic cuts a hole in the glass ceiling with latest promotion
Panasonic has named a female executive to lead a subsidiary with some 4,000 employees, a highly unusual move for the nearly century-old Japanese electronics company. (Nikkei)
Dec 27
Tokyo's 1st missile drill to be held in January
Japanese central and local governments are to hold the first missile evacuation drill in central Tokyo next month. (NHK)
Dec 27
Hakuho poised to tie another record at New Year tourney
Yokozuna Hakuho will take the next step in his career achievement calendar next month when he steps into the ring to start the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Jan. 14. (Japan Times)
Dec 27
Oita hotel to close for 10 days in a row to give employees time off
A popular hotel in southwestern Japan will close for 10 straight days in January at a cost of 200 million yen in revenues to give its employees time off, in the belief that the unusual measure will help to secure quality human resources. (Japan Today)
Dec 27
Tsukiji to be main vehicle depot for 2020 Games
The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to turn the Tsukiji wholesale market into the main vehicle depot for athletes and staff who take part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020. (NHK)
Dec 26
Parents of dead woman admit confining her for 15 years
A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter confessed they confined her to a tiny room for around 15 years due to a mental illness they say made her violent, police sources said Monday. (Japan Today)
Dec 26
Developing lows bring blizzard conditions
Weather officials are advising caution as rapidly developing low pressure systems are bringing strong winds and snow to northern Japan and other areas. (NHK)