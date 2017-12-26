A snowstorm has hit northern Japan, disrupting traffic.

The Meteorological Agency says the rough weather is due to a low pressure system over the Sea of Okhotsk.

Poor visibility caused traffic to back up on a road in the city of Nayoro in Hokkaido on Tuesday morning. About 100 vehicles were affected.

Police say at least 2 people were taken to hospital as the result of collisions. They say the situation is now returning to normal.

The agency is warning of more snowfalls, avalanches, high waves and disruptions to traffic.

今シーズン最強寒波の影響で、日本海側の各地で大雪となっています。28日朝までは大雪に警戒が必要です。 今週、居座っている寒波がピークを迎えています。27日午前4時までの24時間降雪量は新潟県の湯沢で74センチ、群馬県の藤原で59センチなどと26日から大雪になっています。