Japanese central and local governments are to hold the first missile evacuation drill in central Tokyo next month.

It will be held on January 22nd near the subway station and amusement park at Tokyo Dome stadium.

The exercise will be based on the scenario that a ballistic missile could be heading toward Japanese territory.

About 250 people will practice how to swiftly evacuate indoor or underground spaces after the J-ALERT nationwide emergency warning system notifies them of the missile launch.

The central government has been jointly conducting drills with 25 municipalities across the country since March, in response to North Korea's missile launches.

But few exercises have been held in densely populated areas because they require traffic restrictions and many other arrangements.