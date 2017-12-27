The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to turn the Tsukiji wholesale market into the main vehicle depot for athletes and staff who take part in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020.

Metropolitan officials plan to start changing the aging market into a transport center for the Tokyo Games after October 11th next year, when it closes and a new market opens in nearby Toyosu.

Buildings in the Tsukiji market will be demolished after the relocation to create parking space, mainly for buses. An existing multistory car park will also be used.

The depot will have check-in counters where bus drivers receive instructions, gas stations and other facilities.

The officials hope to complete the work by the spring of 2020, several months before the Olympics is scheduled to open in late July of that year.

The Tokyo government estimates that 2,000 buses and 4,000 passenger cars will be required for athletes and sports officials.

The metropolitan officials plan to open more transportation bases and waiting areas in other places in Tokyo.