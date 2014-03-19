Local governments in Japan look to clamp down on private lodging services with stricter regulations
Japan Times -- Dec 27
Local assemblies around Japan are discussing or preparing to pass ordinances that will place strict limits on where minpaku (private lodging services) can be located, in advance of a national law that will go into effect in June regulating their use.

With the explosion of overseas tourism in big cities like Tokyo and Osaka, historical capitals like Kyoto and Nara, and regions like Hokkaido and Okinawa, local governments around major tourist destinations are looking to curb the number of illegal minpaku that have sprung up in recent years.

Eighty percent of Tokyo's 23 wards have or could have new ordinances regulating minpaku, according to a survey by Kyodo News. Shinjuku and Ota wards already have rules limiting the services. The survey showed another 17 were discussing such rules. Ota Ward, where Haneda airport is located, was particularly strict, with minpaku entirely banned in residential-only areas.

On Monday, the Hyogo Prefectural Government announced it would discuss a bill in February's session that would ban the operation of minpaku within 100 meters of kindergartens as well as elementary and junior high, and high schools.

"The occupancy rate for hotels and inns in Hyogo Prefecture is not so high to require people to use minpaku. Safety and sanitation standards in minpaku that don't have building managers are weak," said Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido at a Monday news conference.

Hyogo's move came five days after the Nara Prefectural Assembly announced it would debate an ordinance in February that would ban minpaku operations in school zones or near historical sites.

The city of Nara will debate a separate ordinance in March. About 70 percent of the prefecture's minpaku are located in the city. But of the 229 that were advertised online as of last month, 34 were operating without a license, and the location of another 59 could not be determined, according to the results of a city survey of minpaku released Monday.

News source: Japan Times
