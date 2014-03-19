Yokozuna Hakuho will take the next step in his career achievement calendar next month when he steps into the ring to start the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Jan. 14.
As king of the mountain in the latest rankings as announced by the Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday, the Mongolian legend is poised to tie Kitanoumi's record for 63 grand tournaments at sumo's ultimate rank.
Having wrapped up the Kyushu tourney with a 14-1 mark to extend his record for career grand tournament championships to 40, Hakuho now rules over a tumultuous scene. With Harumafuji's shock retirement following the news he assaulted and injured another wrestler, the 15-day event at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan ends a five-tournament stretch when the sport boasted four yokozuna.
Kisenosato, who has not completed a tournament since his debut at the rank in March, comes in as the top west yokozuna. Kakuryu, who has also withdrawn from the past four tourneys and has not wrestled in a grand tournament since July, fills the second east slot.
The ozeki pair of Goeido and Takayasu, who will look to complete his first tournament since July, are coming off a Kyushu tourney in which both achieved winning records. Mitakeumi returns for the fourth straight tournament at sekiwake.
Local assemblies around Japan are discussing or preparing to pass ordinances that will place strict limits on where minpaku (private lodging services) can be located, in advance of a national law that will go into effect in June regulating their use. (Japan Times)
A popular hotel in southwestern Japan will close for 10 straight days in January at a cost of 200 million yen in revenues to give its employees time off, in the belief that the unusual measure will help to secure quality human resources. (Japan Today)
A man and woman who were arrested after the death of their 33-year-old daughter confessed they confined her to a tiny room for around 15 years due to a mental illness they say made her violent, police sources said Monday. (Japan Today)