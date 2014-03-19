Yokozuna Hakuho will take the next step in his career achievement calendar next month when he steps into the ring to start the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Jan. 14.

As king of the mountain in the latest rankings as announced by the Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday, the Mongolian legend is poised to tie Kitanoumi's record for 63 grand tournaments at sumo's ultimate rank.

Having wrapped up the Kyushu tourney with a 14-1 mark to extend his record for career grand tournament championships to 40, Hakuho now rules over a tumultuous scene. With Harumafuji's shock retirement following the news he assaulted and injured another wrestler, the 15-day event at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan ends a five-tournament stretch when the sport boasted four yokozuna.

Kisenosato, who has not completed a tournament since his debut at the rank in March, comes in as the top west yokozuna. Kakuryu, who has also withdrawn from the past four tourneys and has not wrestled in a grand tournament since July, fills the second east slot.

The ozeki pair of Goeido and Takayasu, who will look to complete his first tournament since July, are coming off a Kyushu tourney in which both achieved winning records. Mitakeumi returns for the fourth straight tournament at sekiwake.