Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has issued a virtual green light for the restart of 2 reactors operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO.
Regulators unanimously endorsed Wednesday safety measures for reactors 6 and 7 set forth by TEPCO at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.
They say the measures meet new regulations introduced after the March 2011 accident at Fukushima Daiichi.
The regulators' decision marks the first time TEPCO is cleared to restart a reactor since the triple meltdown.
It's also the first time boiling-water reactors of the same type as those used at Fukushima Daiichi are approved to go back online.
The regulators adopted a draft assessment for the two units at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in October. They then invited the public to express their views.
