2 TEPCO reactors green-lit for restart
NHK -- Dec 27
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has issued a virtual green light for the restart of 2 reactors operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO.

Regulators unanimously endorsed Wednesday safety measures for reactors 6 and 7 set forth by TEPCO at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.

They say the measures meet new regulations introduced after the March 2011 accident at Fukushima Daiichi.

The regulators' decision marks the first time TEPCO is cleared to restart a reactor since the triple meltdown. It's also the first time boiling-water reactors of the same type as those used at Fukushima Daiichi are approved to go back online.

The regulators adopted a draft assessment for the two units at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in October. They then invited the public to express their views.

東京電力の柏崎刈羽原発が再稼働の前提となる原子力規制委員会の審査に正式合格しました。事故後、東電の原発では初の合格です。　規制委員会は27日午前、新潟県にある柏崎刈羽原発6、7号機が新規制基準に正式合格したとする審査書を了承しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
