Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who fled a groping accusation by jumping onto rail tracks at a station in Itabashi Ward on Monday, reports TV Asahi

At around 7:30 p.m., police were tipped off by personnel at Itabashi Station about a man who fled JR Itabashi Station by running along railway tracks after he was accused of groping the lower body of a 15-year-old female middle school student inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line.

According to police, the suspect boarded the rain at JR Ikebukuro Station. After he was apprehended at Itabashi Station, he eluded railway personnel on the way to the station office and leaped from the platform onto the tracks below. He then ran in the direction of JR Akabane Station.

Believed to be in his 20s, he was wearing a black top coat.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect by analyzing security camera footage.

JR埼京線で女子中学生に痴漢をした疑いのある男が、ホームから線路に飛び降り逃走しました。警視庁が男の行方を追っています。 25日午後7時半ごろ、JR埼京線の板橋駅で痴漢をした疑いで駅員に確保された男がホームから飛び降り、線路上を走って逃げました。