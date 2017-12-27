Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a man who fled a groping accusation by jumping onto rail tracks at a station in Itabashi Ward on Monday, reports TV Asahi
At around 7:30 p.m., police were tipped off by personnel at Itabashi Station about a man who fled JR Itabashi Station by running along railway tracks after he was accused of groping the lower body of a 15-year-old female middle school student inside a carriage of the Saikyo Line.
According to police, the suspect boarded the rain at JR Ikebukuro Station. After he was apprehended at Itabashi Station, he eluded railway personnel on the way to the station office and leaped from the platform onto the tracks below. He then ran in the direction of JR Akabane Station.
Believed to be in his 20s, he was wearing a black top coat.
Police are attempting to identify the suspect by analyzing security camera footage.
