The Japanese government is considering the possibility of upgrading the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Izumo destroyer to an aircraft carrier enabling the takeoffs and landings of fighter jets, informed sources said Tuesday.
It would be the first time for the Self-Defense Forces to possess an aircraft carrier.
The government is apparently considering using the envisaged aircraft carrier for the operations of the U.S. military's cutting-edge F-35B stealth fighters, which are capable of short takeoffs and vertical landings, the sources said.
Tokyo is believed to be aiming to strengthen its cooperation with the United States in a bid to better counter threats from North Korea, which is repeating provocations, and China's increasing maritime activities.
According to the government's view, Japan is not allowed to possess attack aircraft carriers, intercontinental ballistic missiles or long-range strategic bombers under the country's constitution, in light of the country's exclusively defense-oriented policy.
