The Mito District Court on Tuesday handed down a prison term to a 39-year-old man over a crossbow attack of a male cyclist in Toride City two years ago, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

At around 1:15 a.m. on April 15, 2015, Toshifumi Kono, 39, fired the arrow from the crossbow at the cyclist, then 47, striking him in the right calf as he pedaled home on a sidewalk from JR Toride Station. The defendant and the victim were not acquainted.

"To target a passerby indiscriminately is an act worthy of strong condemnation," said presiding judge Mayumi Terasawa in handing down the prison term of 12 years and 6 months. The prosecution had sought a 15-year term for the defendant, who was accused of attempted murder.

According to police, the victim said that a white vehicle passed him slowly just before he realized he had been shot. After making it home, his wife drove him to the hospital. The victim endured a two-month recovery period.

Upon arrested Kono, police found a crossbow and six arrows, each 40 centimeters in length, inside his residence. The bolts were identical to the one that struck the victim. It was also determined that Kono owns a white vehicle.

The defense argued that the arrow was deflected off of a curb prior to striking the victim in seeking a lesser charge of inflicting bodily injury. However, the judged ruled that such a scenario was "unnatural."

クロスボウで通行人に矢を撃って殺害しようとしたとして、男に有罪判決です。 河野俊文被告（39）はおととし4月、茨城県取手市東の県道で、帰宅途中の男性会社員（当時47）にクロスボウで矢を撃って殺害しようとした殺人未遂の罪などに問われています。