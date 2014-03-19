Japan's proposed departure tax draws mixed views, poses challenges
Kyodo -- Dec 27
Japan's planned introduction of a "departure tax" on international travelers has received a mixed response, with many questions yet to be answered about how the revenues will be spent.

Hopes are high that the recent tourism boom will continue beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, when the government aims to attract 40 million visitors to the country that year.

But the surge in visitors is also making it imperative for debt-ridden Japan to secure enough funding to improve infrastructure and services for foreign tourists in a country that prides itself on its "omotenashi" hospitality.

Some visiting tourists appear supportive of the move to require each passenger to pay 1,000 yen ($8.9) every time they depart Japan by air or sea. But other travelers, including Japanese going abroad, are unconvinced how they are going to benefit from it.

"Paying a tax does not sound good," said Wang Pei Hsien, a 47-year-old tourist concluding a six-day visit from Taiwan. "But if I can get better services here, I think it's OK," she said before flying out of Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito party included the introduction of the new tax for international travelers in their reform package approved Thursday.

News source: Kyodo
MORE NEWS
Dec 27
Japan's proposed departure tax draws mixed views, poses challenges
Japan's planned introduction of a "departure tax" on international travelers has received a mixed response, with many questions yet to be answered about how the revenues will be spent. (Kyodo)
Dec 26
Docomo to offer foreigners visiting Japan free access to mobile phone network via prepaid SIM
NTT Docomo on Monday announced its Japan Welcome SIM TM series will introduce Plan 0 to allow overseas visitors in Japan to access the Internet for free via the Docomo mobile network, from Tuesday. The free service will initially be available in Hokkaido and Niigata prefectures, after which other areas will be added sequentially. (Japan Today)
Dec 23
Repair of 1,000 noted Buddhist statues in Kyoto completed
Preservation and repair work for 1,001 statues of thousand-armed Kannon Bodhisattva at the Sanjusangendo Buddhist hall in Kyoto, western Japan, has been completed. (Jiji)
Dec 23
The 'Diamond Fuji' spectacle
People in a town in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, that got up early enough on Friday were treated to the sight of the sun rising over the peak of Mount Fuji. (NHK)
Dec 22
Japan prefecture bans searchlights, lasers to save starry nights
A western Japan prefecture which has been promoting its starry nights to tourists has enacted an ordinance to preserve the views and pass them onto the next generation. (Kyodo)
Dec 20
Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan tops 2 million foreign visitors for 2017
The number of nonresident foreign visitors to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to operator USJ Co. (Japan Times)
Dec 19
LDP panel proposes more night entertainment in Japan
A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed boosting consumer spending by extending the operations of entertainment and cultural facilities and train and bus services deeper into the night. (Jiji)
Dec 19
Ueno Zoo's giant panda cub meets school kids before public debut
Some local elementary school children were invited to meet Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Monday, one day before the female giant panda cub is put on public display for the first time since her birth a little more than six months ago. (Jiji)
Dec 17
Japan's 1st new ski resort in 14 years opens in Hyogo
A ski resort opened in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture on Saturday, with its operator and the local government saying it is the country's first new facility to be opened to skiers and snowboarders in 14 years. (Japan Today)
Dec 07
Narita to ease crowding at low-cost terminal
Narita International Airport near Tokyo is looking to ease congestion at one of its terminals. (NHK)