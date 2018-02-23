A World Trade Organization panel has ruled in Japan's favor in a dispute over South Korea's ban on seafood imports from 8 Japanese prefectures.

South Korea imposed the restriction in September 2013, citing concern over seawater contamination due to the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi power station.

The Japanese government filed a complaint with the WTO in 2015, demanding the restriction be lifted. It said the ban violates international trade rules.

The WTO panel upheld Japan's complaint on Thursday, urging South Korea to take corrective action.

The panel says the ban amounts to "arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination" and constitutes a "disguised restriction of international trade."

The Japanese government says it welcomes the panel's decision, which supports all of Japan's claims in the main points of contention.

South Korea can appeal to a higher panel and maintain the restriction while waiting for a final ruling.