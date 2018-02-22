A senior Japanese official has criticized South Korea for what he calls the illegal occupation of the Takeshima Islands in the Sea of Japan. He made the remark on Thursday at a ceremony to commemorate Japan's incorporation of the islands more than a century ago.

South Korea controls the islands. Japan claims them. The Japanese government maintains the islands are an inherent part of Japan's territory.

Japan incorporated the islands into Shimane Prefecture on February 22nd, 1905. In 2005, prefectural officials designated the date as Takeshima Day and have held a commemorative ceremony every year since.

This year about 450 people attended the event in the prefectural capital Matsue.

Cabinet Office Parliamentary Vice-Minister Yuhei Yamashita was among the participants in the event.

He said as a member of the Japanese government he regrets that South Korea continues to illegally occupy the islands.

Yamashita said the government will continue to address the issue tenaciously. He said it will work more closely with people in the prefecture for better understanding in and outside Japan of the country's position on the issue.

Shimane Vice Governor Takayuki Fujihara read out a message from Governor Zembee Mizoguchi, who was absent due to poor health.

Mizoguchi's message said the issue should be resolved peacefully through diplomatic efforts by both sides.

The governor strongly urged the Japanese government to discuss the matter during diplomatic talks.

At one point 4 South Korean protesters approached the venue and almost clashed with a group of people who tried to stop them.

The police say no one was injured in the uproar.

2月22日は島根県が制定した「竹島の日」だ。記念式典が行われた松江市内では韓国の市民団体と日本のグループが衝突して大騒ぎとなった。 松江市の中心部。韓国と日本のグループが衝突し、周辺は大混乱となった。記念式典が行われる会場の前では警察官が多数、集まって警戒態勢が敷かれている。