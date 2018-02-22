Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested an 18-year-old girl for allegedly killing her 2-year-old son at a residence in Mutsu City on Tuesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun

At around 3:50 p.m., the girl, who was not named due to her status as minor, allegedly used her hands to strangle her son to death at the residence of her grandmother.

About three hours later, the girl alerted emergency services. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found the body of the boy lying face-up atop a futon in a bedroom on the second floor.

According to the Mutsu Police Station, the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, lived in the residence with the the boy and her grandmother. In October, she moved from the Kanto area into the residence with her son.

An examination of the body of the boy revealed that his neck showed marks consistent with strangulation. The suspect told police that her grandmother was at home at the time of the incident but “she was not aware” of what happened, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Feb. 21).

青森県むつ市で18歳の母親が2歳の長男を殺害したと20日夜、警察に自首して殺人の疑いで逮捕されました。 警察によりますと、むつ市の18歳の母親は午後4時前、自宅で長男の首を絞めて殺害した疑いが持たれています。