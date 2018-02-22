Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old Korean national for the alleged possession of marijuana after a pursuit ended in an accident in Shibuya Ward early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi.

At around 1:00 a.m., officers gave chase after Cho Sung-hwan sped off in his vehicle during voluntary questioning.

Over the course of about 1.6 kilometers, Cho crashed his car head-on into another vehicle. Police subsequently discovered a minuscule amount of marijuana in Cho’s possession.

“I was scared, so I took off,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, another person was inside the suspect’t vehicle at the time of the incident. Police believe he has since fled overseas.

東京・渋谷区で大麻を所持していた自称・韓国人の男がパトカーの追跡を振り切ろうとして事故を起こし、現行犯逮捕されました。 趙聖煥（チョ・ソンハン）容疑者（21）は21日午前1時すぎ、渋谷区で微量の大麻を所持していた疑いが持たれています。