Japanese police have arrested 2 men in connection with a shooting at the headquarters of a pro-North Korea organization in central Tokyo.

The pair arrived by vehicle at the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan early Friday morning and fired several shots into the gate.

No one was injured in the incident.

Riot police who were near the site arrested the men on the spot on suspicion of damaging property.

Police say the men are 46-year-old Yoshinori Kawamura, and 56-year-old Satoshi Katsurada. They say Katsurada was an active member of a right-wing group until last year.

They say Kawamura fired shots from the front passenger seat, while Katsurada was behind the steering wheel.

Police confiscated what appears to be a gun.

They say the men have admitted to the allegations, and that Katsurada staged propaganda activities in front of the building several times last year.

Nam Sung U, vice chairman of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, told a news conference that the crime is an unforgivable act against North Korea and its residents in Japan.

He also said the organization demands authorities determine what was behind the act and take proper measures to prevent a recurrence.

23日朝早く、東京・千代田区の朝鮮総連中央本部に銃弾が撃ち込まれました。現場で右翼団体の男2人が取り押さえられ、逮捕されました。けが人はいないということです。 警視庁によりますと、午前4時前、千代田区富士見にある朝鮮総連中央本部に銃弾数発が撃ち込まれました。