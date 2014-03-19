Shizuoka District Court sentenced Friday a 34-year-old man to death for killing two other men, whose dismembered bodies were found around Lake Hamana in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in 2016.

Delivering the death sentence as sought by prosecutors against Tatsuya Kawasaki, Presiding Judge Masanobu Sato said he committed the "brutal" crimes "in cold blood."

Throughout the trial under the lay judge system, the defense lawyer demanded Kawasaki be acquitted while Kawasaki exercised the right to remain silent.

But the judge said he can hardly imagine from circumstantial evidence that another person, or other people, killed the two, pointing out that the murders were committed for money.

According to the ruling, Kawasaki killed Atsushi Sudo, the then 62-year-old unemployed, in Hamamatsu around Jan. 29, 2016, to rob him of a cash card and others. By July 14 the same year, Kawasaki burned his body and abandoned body parts around the lake.