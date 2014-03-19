More time necessary for 'Premium Friday' to become part of life
Jiji -- Feb 24
One year since its introduction, "Premium Friday," a nationwide consumption-boosting campaign on the last Friday of each month, has become a name with a familiar ring for many people.

But not many people actually leave work early and enjoy entertainment or shopping as encouraged by the campaign. According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the share of people who did leave work early averaged 11.2 pct on the first 12 Premium Fridays.

With the campaign not permeating areas outside big cities or smaller businesses, more time may be needed before the drive becomes part of people's lives across the country.

A public-private promotion committee for the campaign celebrated the first anniversary on Friday by offering free admission to an exhibition at the National Art Center, Tokyo, for the day.

At a commemorative ceremony at the museum, Kunio Ishizuka, vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said that the major business lobby intends to promote the campaign more strongly in the second year so that it will be more established among people.

