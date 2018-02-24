The island of Aoshima, part of Japan’s Ehime Prefecture, is commonly considered a feline paradise. While it’s not Japan’s only cat island, it’s the most famous, attracting visitors both domestic and international who come to see the 130 kitties that roam free along the streets of the island community.

In contrast to the 130 cats that live on the island, there are only 13 human residents, with an average age of over 75 years old. Those demographics are up about 30 cats and down two humans since four years ago, and a lack of people, as well as infrastructure, has the society thinking it can’t reasonably sustain any larger number of felines than Aoshima currently has. In 2016, the organization even had to solicit donations of cat food to keep the animals fed.

The Aoshima Cat Protection Society recommended a spaying/neutering initiative last July, and the city has now earmarked funds for such a program in its preliminary budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. Working with Hyogo-based animal welfare organization Dobutsu Kikin, the plan would have veterinarians travel to Aoshima and remain on the island while the procedures are carried out, which would require roughly 400,000 yen (US$3,640) in travel and lodging expenses.