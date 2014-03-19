Mongolia lodged a diplomatic protest with Japan on Friday after a monthly kid’s comic magazine included a picture of national hero Genghis Khan with a crude sketch of male genitalia across his forehead.
The comic's publisher, Shogakukan Inc., apologized Friday evening in a meeting with Dambadarjaa Batjargal, the charge d'affaires at Mongolia's embassy in Tokyo.
In an earlier protest lodged with the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the embassy said the cartoon "lacks respect for the Mongolian people."
"We deeply apologize for causing offense to all those who revere Genghis Khan," Shogakukan said in a statement on its website.
Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old high school girl after he took her to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and kept her there for six days following an online correpondence, police said Sunday. (Japan Today)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
Ishikawa Prefectural Police on Thursday found the body of a 36-year-old woman inside her residence in Kanazawa City after her husband apparently attempted to commit suicide, the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Following the apprehension of a 26-year-old American male in connection with the disappearance of a woman, Hyogo Prefectural Police have found the head of a woman likely belonging to her in a residence in Nishinari Ward, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)