Japanese skater Nana Takagi wins gold
Jiji -- Feb 25
Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won a gold medal in the women's speed skating mass start event in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, while LS Kitami, which took part in the Winter Games as Japan's national team for women's curling, earned a bronze medal.

Speed skating mass start became an Olympic event for the first time at the Pyeongchang Games.

Takagi won her second gold medal in the Pyeongchang Games. She claimed the first gold on Wednesday in the women's speed skating team pursuit event.

She is the first Japanese female athlete ever to claim multiple gold medals in a single Winter Olympics. "I've never won a gold medal in mass start before," Takagi said. "I'm really happy as I can stand on the top of the podium."

In a message posted on Instagram, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated Takagi on her second gold, saying: "Two golds (won by a Japanese female athlete in a Winter Olympics) are historic. Her spurt on the final lap was overwhelming!"

News source: Jiji
