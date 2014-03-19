Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won a gold medal in the women's speed skating mass start event in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, while LS Kitami, which took part in the Winter Games as Japan's national team for women's curling, earned a bronze medal.
Speed skating mass start became an Olympic event for the first time at the Pyeongchang Games.
Takagi won her second gold medal in the Pyeongchang Games. She claimed the first gold on Wednesday in the women's speed skating team pursuit event.
She is the first Japanese female athlete ever to claim multiple gold medals in a single Winter Olympics. "I've never won a gold medal in mass start before," Takagi said. "I'm really happy as I can stand on the top of the podium."
In a message posted on Instagram, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated Takagi on her second gold, saying: "Two golds (won by a Japanese female athlete in a Winter Olympics) are historic. Her spurt on the final lap was overwhelming!"
Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won a gold medal in the women's speed skating mass start event in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, while LS Kitami, which took part in the Winter Games as Japan's national team for women's curling, earned a bronze medal. (Jiji)
Figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu said he took painkillers while competing to win the men’s singles title at the Pyeongchang Olympics, revealing that he has not yet recovered from his right ankle injury.
(the-japan-news.com)