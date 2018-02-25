Osaka: Woman's head found in other residence rented by American
Following the apprehension of a 26-year-old American male in connection with the disappearance of a woman, Hyogo Prefectural Police have found the head of a woman likely belonging to her in a residence in Nishinari Ward, reports Nippon News Network

At around 3:50 p.m., officers found the head inside a suitcase in the residence, which at some point was rented on a short-term basis by Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar. The American is already in custody for allegedly confining the missing woman, a 27-year-old resident of Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, in a different apartment in Higashinari Ward.

Police sent Bayraktar to prosecutors on suspicion of confinement on Saturday. Upon his arrest, Bayraktar denied the allegations, telling police he had no knowledge of the matter.

According to a previous report, the woman is employed at a company in Osaka. On February 17, her mother consulted with police after a person at the company said that she failed to arrive at work.

The woman has been out of contact since she left her office on February 15. Security camera footage taken near Morinomiya Station at around 12:10 a.m. on February 16 shows two people who are believed to be the suspect and the missing woman.

The same two people are seen entering the Nishinari residence in security camera footage taken at the building. Two days later, the suspect is seen carrying a large bag out of the residence. The footage does not show the woman ever leaving the premises.

On Thursday, Hyogo police searched the Nishinari residence, which is also a property rented for short-term stays. However, the woman was not found inside.

That same day, police arrested Bayraktar in front of another temporary lodging facility in Nara City, Nara Prefecture. At the time of his apprehension, he was not carrying the bag.

The residence where the head was found is another accommodation rented by the suspect, police said. Police are now seeking to confirm whether the head belongs to the missing woman.

