Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang just had their closing ceremony and that means the world turns it's attention to Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games are 2 years away The average ticket price will be 7,700 yen ($72) and the opening and closing ceremonies will be between 25,000 yen ($235) and 150,000 yen ($1,400). Tickets will be sold online and at designated ticket centers in Tokyo. Tweet

Japan earns record 13 medals in Pyeongchang Olympics (Jiji) Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics.

47-year-old man arrested for kidnapping high school girl (Japan Today) A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old high school girl after he took her to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and kept her there for six days following an online correpondence, police said Sunday.

Kyoto mulls nightlife revamp to please tourists (Japan Times) As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics (ONLY in JAPAN) The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang just had their closing ceremony and that means the world turns it's attention to Japan.