The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang just had their closing ceremony and that means the world turns it's attention to Japan.
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games are 2 years away
The average ticket price will be 7,700 yen ($72)
and the opening and closing ceremonies will be between 25,000 yen ($235) and 150,000 yen ($1,400). Tickets will be sold online and at designated ticket centers in Tokyo.
Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old high school girl after he took her to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and kept her there for six days following an online correpondence, police said Sunday. (Japan Today)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
Ishikawa Prefectural Police on Thursday found the body of a 36-year-old woman inside her residence in Kanazawa City after her husband apparently attempted to commit suicide, the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Following the apprehension of a 26-year-old American male in connection with the disappearance of a woman, Hyogo Prefectural Police have found the head of a woman likely belonging to her in a residence in Nishinari Ward, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)