The Japanese government says it will issue the J-ALERT nationwide emergency warning system in multiple languages.

The system urges the public to evacuate when North Korea launches a ballistic missile and the missile is on course to fly over or fall onto Japanese territories.

J-ALERT messages are currently available only in Japanese. Foreign missions in the country have been asking for multilingual messages. More travelers are expected to visit Japan in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The government will utilize the Tourism Agency's "Safety Tip" smartphone app and provide J-ALERT service in English, Chinese and Korean starting next month at the earliest.