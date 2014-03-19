Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics.

One of the four golds was won by Yuzuru Hanyu in men's singles figure skating. Hanyu defended the title he gained in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, becoming the second man in 66 years to clinch two consecutive Olympic golds in the sport.

The three other golds were won in speed skating events for women. Nao Kodaira scored a victory in the 500-meter sprint with an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds, becoming the first Japanese female speed skater to win an Olympic gold.

The Japanese squad of Nana Takagi, her younger sister Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Ayaka Kikuchi won the team pursuit event.

Nana Takagi claimed her second gold at the Pyeongchang Games, in the mass start event, which was newly added to the Winter Olympics. She is the first Japanese female athlete ever to claim multiple gold medals in a single Winter Olympics.