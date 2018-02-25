Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male acquaintance in Niiza City on Friday, reports TBS News
At just before 8:00 p.m., Akio Takahashi, a resident of Inashiki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab Yasuyuki Handa, 58, in the back and neck on a road in front of the residence of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.
According to a previous report, the 21-year-old daughter of the victim alerted emergency services. Hanada, however, was later confirmed dead after being transported to a hospital.
According to police, the mother of Hanada is acquainted with Takahashi, who emerged as a person of interest after police spoke wth the relatives of Hanada.
Early on Saturday, police apprehended Takahashi inside his vehicle at a harbor in Ibaraki. Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, he admitted to the allegations.
Police believe that the suspect and victim experienced money problems between one another.
Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a 17-year-old high school girl after he took her to his home in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward and kept her there for six days following an online correpondence, police said Sunday. (Japan Today)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
Ishikawa Prefectural Police on Thursday found the body of a 36-year-old woman inside her residence in Kanazawa City after her husband apparently attempted to commit suicide, the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Following the apprehension of a 26-year-old American male in connection with the disappearance of a woman, Hyogo Prefectural Police have found the head of a woman likely belonging to her in a residence in Nishinari Ward, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)