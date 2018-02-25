Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his male acquaintance in Niiza City on Friday, reports TBS News

At just before 8:00 p.m., Akio Takahashi, a resident of Inashiki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly used a kitchen knife to repeatedly stab Yasuyuki Handa, 58, in the back and neck on a road in front of the residence of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

According to a previous report, the 21-year-old daughter of the victim alerted emergency services. Hanada, however, was later confirmed dead after being transported to a hospital.

According to police, the mother of Hanada is acquainted with Takahashi, who emerged as a person of interest after police spoke wth the relatives of Hanada.

Early on Saturday, police apprehended Takahashi inside his vehicle at a harbor in Ibaraki. Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, he admitted to the allegations.

Police believe that the suspect and victim experienced money problems between one another.

埼玉県新座市で58歳の男性が刃物で刺されて殺害された事件で、逮捕された男は「経済的に困っている」と周囲に話していたことが分かりました。 高橋秋男容疑者（68）は23日午後7時45分ごろ、新座市菅沢の路上で、花田康行さんを包丁で刺して殺害した疑いで25日朝に送検されました。