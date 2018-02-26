Japanese athletes come home with record medal haul
NHK -- Feb 27
The Japanese Olympic team returned home from Pyeongchang on Monday. Japan's athletes won 13 medals in all. That's the most any Japanese team has ever won at a Winter Games.

A crowd of supporters was on hand at Narita Airport east of Tokyo to greet the athletes and officials.

The fans cheered and applauded when the team members, including speed skater Nao Kodaira and figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, appeared in the lobby wearing their medals.

Team leader Yasuo Saito, Kodaira, Hanyu and other medalists were handed bouquets on behalf of the group.

Hanyu is the first male figure skater in 66 years to win gold at 2 consecutive Olympics.

Kodaira took gold in the women's 500 meters and silver in the 1,000-meter race.

Speed skater Nana Takagi was the women's mass start champion and a member of the gold medal pursuit team.

In all, Japan collected 4 golds, 5 silvers and 4 bronzes. That's 3 more medals than the previous Japanese record, set at the 1998 Nagano Winter Games.

News source: NHK
MORE NEWS
Feb 27
Japanese athletes come home with record medal haul
The Japanese Olympic team returned home from Pyeongchang on Monday. Japan's athletes won 13 medals in all. That's the most any Japanese team has ever won at a Winter Games. (NHK)
Feb 26
Japan earns record 13 medals in Pyeongchang Olympics
Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
Feb 26
Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
The Winter Olympics in PyeongChang just had their closing ceremony and that means the world turns it's attention to Japan. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Feb 25
Japanese skater Nana Takagi wins gold
Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won a gold medal in the women's speed skating mass start event in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, while LS Kitami, which took part in the Winter Games as Japan's national team for women's curling, earned a bronze medal. (Jiji)
Feb 22
Japan wins gold in women's team pursuit skating
Japanese speed skaters have won gold in the women's team pursuit event at the PyeongChang Olympics. (NHK)
Feb 19
Kodaira becomes 1st Japanese woman to win speedskating gold
Nao Kodaira won the women's 500-meter speedskating event in the Pyeongchang Olympics on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese woman to win gold in the sport. (Jiji)
Feb 19
Hanyu relied on painkillers to make it through routines
Figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu said he took painkillers while competing to win the men’s singles title at the Pyeongchang Olympics, revealing that he has not yet recovered from his right ankle injury. (the-japan-news.com)
Feb 18
Shogi prodigy Fujii wins first tourney title
Teen shogi star Sota Fujii has clinched his first title in an official tournament. (NHK)
Feb 18
Hanyu defends gold in men's figure skating
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu has won gold in the men's figure skating in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea. (NHK)
Feb 16
Japan's Soul Stirring could be set for Royal Ascot showdown this summer
Having been sired by the wonder-horse Frankel, Soul Stirring was always likely to be an above average performer on the turf. (newsonjapan.com)