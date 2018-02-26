Japan earned a total of 13 medals, including four golds, in the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, which ended on Sunday, with the total number marking a record high for the country in the history of the Winter Olympics. (Jiji)
Japan's Nana Takagi on Saturday won a gold medal in the women's speed skating mass start event in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea, while LS Kitami, which took part in the Winter Games as Japan's national team for women's curling, earned a bronze medal. (Jiji)
Figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu said he took painkillers while competing to win the men’s singles title at the Pyeongchang Olympics, revealing that he has not yet recovered from his right ankle injury.
