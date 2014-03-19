Additional body parts likely belonging to a missing Japanese woman have been found in western Japan after a search based on information provided by an U.S. citizen arrested for alleged confinement of the woman, police sources said Monday.

A torso and pairs of arms and legs were found on Sunday, after the suspect, Bayraktar Yevgeniy Vasilievich, 26, told local police that he had abandoned the body of a woman who had stayed with him, investigative sources said.

The Hyogo prefectural police department plans to serve a fresh arrest warrant to the man on suspicion of corpse abandonment, according to the sources.

The police have been questioning the suspect about the woman, believed to be a 27-year-old company employee from Sanda in the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo who went missing this month.

An autopsy has been performed on the body parts to identify the victim and the cause of the death.