The Japanese arm of German automaker Porsche says more than 28,000 email addresses have been leaked via a hack.

Porsche Japan says information at risk includes 23,151 email addresses belonging to customers who asked for product brochures via the internet between 2000 and 2009.

Its officials suspect their customers' names, postal addresses, phone numbers and income information may also have been compromised.

They have also admitted to a leak of email addresses of customers who participated in a 2015 sales campaign.

The officials say hackers gained access several times in recent months to the databases that have customers' information.

They also say no credit card numbers were compromised and there are no reports of financial issues so far.

They offered an apology to customers and promised to take measures to ensure it never happens again.