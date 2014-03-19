Japanese police on Monday searched locations linked to yakuza crime syndicate groups over their alleged organized involvement in simultaneous fraudulent withdrawals totaling 1.8 billion yen from automated teller machines in Japan in 2016.
The raid covered five offices of yakuza groups, including the headquarters of Yamaguchi-gumi in the western city of Kobe and the head office of Kodo-kai, a core group of Yamaguchi-gumi, in the central city of Nagoya and an office of Sumiyoshi-kai in Tokyo.
The searches were conducted by investigators from five prefectural police departments, including those of Chiba and Fukuoka.
In the May 2016 fraud, the money was illegally withdrawn simultaneously at convenience store ATMs in 17 prefectures, including Tokyo, Aichi and Osaka, with forged cash cards using customer information from South Africa's Standard Bank.
The stolen cash may have been passed on to yakuza groups, investigative sources said. Overseas hacker involvement is also suspected, they said.
Additional body parts likely belonging to a missing Japanese woman have been found in western Japan after a search based on information provided by an U.S. citizen arrested for alleged confinement of the woman, police sources said Monday. (Jiji)
Pictograms on how to use Japanese electric toilets have been registered as a global standard, the government said Monday, in a step aimed at making such signs more familiar to the growing number of foreign tourists visiting the country. (Kyodo)
The Abe government plans to make it easier for foreign nationals with expertise in animation and illustration to obtain permanent residency in a bid to attract talent and further promote Japanese pop culture overseas.
It's an underappreciated nuance of Japanese culture that the public employment office is known as "Hello Work." It's an incredibly cute and festive name that you could easily imagine Rip Taylor shouting as he fires puffs of confetti into the air. (Japan Today)
Aichi Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 38-year-old man over the fatal robbery and attempted rape of a female relative at her residence in Mizuho Ward last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
