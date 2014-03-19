Miyagi man arrested for calling employment office 159 times in a row without saying a single word
Japan Today -- Feb 27
It's an underappreciated nuance of Japanese culture that the public employment office is known as "Hello Work." It's an incredibly cute and festive name that you could easily imagine Rip Taylor shouting as he fires puffs of confetti into the air.

Although it’s a superficial feature of the institution, it probably does help to promote a more positive atmosphere on a subconscious level among staff and clients who are faced with the sometimes bleak business of unemployment assistance.

For one office in Ishinomaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, it is sometimes bizarre too. According to police, from about 2:30 in the afternoon of Jan 31, Hello Work received 159 phone calls over the course of two and a half hours. However, every time they picked up the phone there was nothing but silence on the other end.

The police were contacted and traced the source of the quiet calls to an unemployed man in nearby Hagashi Matsushima City. Considering both the man’s mobile phone and Hello Work’s phones had detailed records of the calls, it was an open-and-shut case. Naturally, the 41-year-old suspect admitted making the calls, telling police “There was something I wanted to say.”

Feb 27
More body parts likely from missing woman found in Japan
Additional body parts likely belonging to a missing Japanese woman have been found in western Japan after a search based on information provided by an U.S. citizen arrested for alleged confinement of the woman, police sources said Monday. (Jiji)
Feb 27
Japanese athletes come home with record medal haul
The Japanese Olympic team returned home from Pyeongchang on Monday. Japan's athletes won 13 medals in all. That's the most any Japanese team has ever won at a Winter Games. (NHK)
Feb 27
Pictograms on Japanese electric toilets OK'd as global standard
Pictograms on how to use Japanese electric toilets have been registered as a global standard, the government said Monday, in a step aimed at making such signs more familiar to the growing number of foreign tourists visiting the country. (Kyodo)
Feb 27
Government eyes making permanent residency easier for 'Cool Japan' talent
The Abe government plans to make it easier for foreign nationals with expertise in animation and illustration to obtain permanent residency in a bid to attract talent and further promote Japanese pop culture overseas. (Japan Times)
Feb 27
Rakuten applies to become Japan's fourth mobile network
Rakuten applied for a cellular frequency band with Japan's communications ministry on Monday, aiming to launch service in 2019 as the country's fourth wireless carrier. (Nikkei)
Feb 27
Aichi: Man, 38, accused of fatal robbery and attempted rape of relative
Aichi Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 38-year-old man over the fatal robbery and attempted rape of a female relative at her residence in Mizuho Ward last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Feb 27
Japan police raid yakuza offices over ATM fraud
Japanese police on Monday searched locations linked to yakuza crime syndicate groups over their alleged organized involvement in simultaneous fraudulent withdrawals totaling 1.8 billion yen from automated teller machines in Japan in 2016. (Jiji)
Feb 27
Digital comic book sales overtake print books
Sales of digital comic books exceeded that of paper-based comics in Japan last year for the first time. (NHK)
Feb 27
More irregularities found in work-hour data
Japan's labor ministry says additional irregularities have been found in the employee work-hour data used for Diet debate on working system reform. (NHK)