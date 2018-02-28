An unemployed 57-year-old man walked into a police “koban” in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and said he had killed his 86-year-old mother and that his older brother was dead, too. (Japan Today)
Japan clamped down on hundreds of immigration law violators late last year, including those applying for refugee status to seek employment rather than protection in the country, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Minpaku (private lodging) services --- in which accommodations in private residences are rented out to travelers --- are being counted on as a solution to a shortage of hotel rooms to serve the growing numbers of inbound tourists, particularly as the nation prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Additional body parts likely belonging to a missing Japanese woman have been found in western Japan after a search based on information provided by an U.S. citizen arrested for alleged confinement of the woman, police sources said Monday. (Jiji)