For shops peddling illegal pornographic DVDs in the capital, the hits just keep on coming.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday busted two such shops in separate raids in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward and arrested five persons, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 27).
On February 11, two employees at one of the shops, including Naito Mizukami, 40, allegedly sold DVDs whose content did not include obscured male and female genitalia as mandated by law to a male customer for 10,000 yen.
According to police, the shop opened following busts of similar operations in the capital in December of last year. In order to evade another bust, staff members escorted prospective customers inside from the street once it was confirmed law enforcement was not present.
In the bust of the other shop, police arrested three other persons. All five suspects admit to the allegations, according to police.
During the raids, police seized 75,000 discs. The shops accumulated 9 million yen in revenue monthly, police said.
An unemployed 57-year-old man walked into a police “koban” in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and said he had killed his 86-year-old mother and that his older brother was dead, too. (Japan Today)
Japan clamped down on hundreds of immigration law violators late last year, including those applying for refugee status to seek employment rather than protection in the country, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Minpaku (private lodging) services --- in which accommodations in private residences are rented out to travelers --- are being counted on as a solution to a shortage of hotel rooms to serve the growing numbers of inbound tourists, particularly as the nation prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Japan Times)
Additional body parts likely belonging to a missing Japanese woman have been found in western Japan after a search based on information provided by an U.S. citizen arrested for alleged confinement of the woman, police sources said Monday. (Jiji)