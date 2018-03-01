Japan's Lower House has passed the country's biggest-ever budget, which sets government spending at over 900 billion dollars.

The fiscal 2018 budget passed the chamber with majority support from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito.

It includes Japan's biggest-ever defense spending, to cope with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

It also includes funding for childcare facilities to help working parents.

The budget has been sent to the Upper House for further debate.

If the chamber fails to vote within 30 days, the budget will be automatically enacted. Japan's fiscal year starts on April 1st.

2018年度予算案が先月28日深夜、衆議院を通過しました。今月1日から参議院で働き方改革などを巡って論戦が交わされます。 本会議では、河村予算委員長の解任決議案が否決された後、予算案の採決が行われました。