New arrest warrant served on U.S. man after dismembered woman found in Japan
Jiji -- Mar 01
Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant on a 26-year-old U.S. man on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body parts of a Japanese women in the western city of Osaka.

The man, Bayraktar Yevgeniy Vasilievich, is suspected of cutting up the body of a woman at a condominium in Osaka between Feb. 16 and 18 and abandoning the decapitated head at a "minpaku" private lodging facility in the city by Thursday afternoon.

The severed head was found to be that of Saki Kondo, a 27-year-old woman in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, who went missing earlier this month, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to the sources, the head of the woman was cut off with a knife or a similar tool.

Security camera footage shows that the man and woman entered the condominium, which has minpaku lodging rooms, shortly after midnight of Feb. 15. Since then, the woman had been unaccounted for.

Mar 01
Mascots selected for 2020 Tokyo Games
The mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been announced. (NHK)
Mar 01
Lower House approves largest budget
Japan's Lower House has passed the country's biggest-ever budget, which sets government spending at over 900 billion dollars. (NHK)
Mar 01
Sapporo couple to be accused of 15 keeping cats in unsanitary conditions
Hokkado Prefectural Police plan to send a married couple to prosecutors for allegedly keeping more than one dozen cats in unsanitary conditions in their residence in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 01
Mar 01
Ban on entry to Mount Aso crater areas lifted
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
Mar 01
Mutilated remains of rabbits stolen from kindergartens found in parks
The mutilated remains of rabbits believed to have been stolen from two kindergartens in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, have been found in a park, police said. (Japan Today)
Feb 28
Japan sends info-gathering satellite into orbit
Japan has successfully sent a new government information-gathering satellite into orbit. (NHK)
Feb 28
Man walks into 'koban,' says he killed mother; brother also found dead
An unemployed 57-year-old man walked into a police “koban” in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and said he had killed his 86-year-old mother and that his older brother was dead, too. (Japan Today)
Feb 28
Scientists find less 'dark matter'
A team of researchers in Japan says it has found the amount of what is called "dark matter" in the universe to be smaller than what was predicted by Albert Einstein's theory. (NHK)
Feb 28
Japan clamps down on apparent job seekers applying for refugee status
Japan clamped down on hundreds of immigration law violators late last year, including those applying for refugee status to seek employment rather than protection in the country, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Today)