Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant on a 26-year-old U.S. man on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body parts of a Japanese women in the western city of Osaka.
The man, Bayraktar Yevgeniy Vasilievich, is suspected of cutting up the body of a woman at a condominium in Osaka between Feb. 16 and 18 and abandoning the decapitated head at a "minpaku" private lodging facility in the city by Thursday afternoon.
The severed head was found to be that of Saki Kondo, a 27-year-old woman in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, who went missing earlier this month, sources familiar with the investigation said.
According to the sources, the head of the woman was cut off with a knife or a similar tool.
Security camera footage shows that the man and woman entered the condominium, which has minpaku lodging rooms, shortly after midnight of Feb. 15. Since then, the woman had been unaccounted for.
Hokkado Prefectural Police plan to send a married couple to prosecutors for allegedly keeping more than one dozen cats in unsanitary conditions in their residence in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (tokyoreporter.com)
Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant on a 26-year-old U.S. man on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body parts of a Japanese women in the western city of Osaka. (Jiji)
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
An unemployed 57-year-old man walked into a police “koban” in Ishioka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Monday and said he had killed his 86-year-old mother and that his older brother was dead, too. (Japan Today)
Japan clamped down on hundreds of immigration law violators late last year, including those applying for refugee status to seek employment rather than protection in the country, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday. (Japan Today)