Japanese police served a fresh arrest warrant on a 26-year-old U.S. man on Wednesday in connection with the discovery of the dismembered body parts of a Japanese women in the western city of Osaka.

The man, Bayraktar Yevgeniy Vasilievich, is suspected of cutting up the body of a woman at a condominium in Osaka between Feb. 16 and 18 and abandoning the decapitated head at a "minpaku" private lodging facility in the city by Thursday afternoon.

The severed head was found to be that of Saki Kondo, a 27-year-old woman in Sanda, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, who went missing earlier this month, sources familiar with the investigation said.

According to the sources, the head of the woman was cut off with a knife or a similar tool.

Security camera footage shows that the man and woman entered the condominium, which has minpaku lodging rooms, shortly after midnight of Feb. 15. Since then, the woman had been unaccounted for.