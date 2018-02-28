Hokkado Prefectural Police plan to send a married couple to prosecutors for allegedly keeping more than one dozen cats in unsanitary conditions in their residence in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward last year, reports TV Asahi

Between August and October, the couple, both aged in their 40s, are believed to have kept 15 cats in the residence without cleaning up their urine and excrement. Police plan to accuse the couple under the Act on Welfare and Management of Animals.

The matter emerged after complaints were lodged by neighbors about a foul smell emanating from the residence. A search of the premises by police revealed the unsanitary conditions and at least one dead cat.

During questioning, the couple said, “We didn’t have the money for castration.”

札幌市の住宅で約十数匹のネコを劣悪な環境で飼育した虐待の疑いで、警察は40代の夫婦を書類送検する方針を固めました。