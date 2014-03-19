Ban on entry to Mount Aso crater areas lifted
Jiji -- Mar 01
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities.

Before the introduction of the ban in August 2014, about one million people had visited the major tourist spot a year.

Local communities hope that the latest move will help lure back visitors to the Aso region at a time when tourism there has continued slumping following a string of powerful earthquakes that mainly hit the prefecture in April 2016.

The entry ban for the areas within some one kilometer of the No. 1 crater of 1,506-meter Nakadake was removed at 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT). But visitors were not allowed to approach the crater due to low visibility amid heavy fog.

The Japan Meteorological Agency raised its volcanic alert for Nakadake to Level 2 on the scale of 5 in August 2014, advising against approaching the No. 1 crater. In October 2016, the alert was raised to Level 3, a warning against approaching the entire volcano, as an explosive eruption occurred at the crater for the first time in some 36 years.

