Japanese electronics maker Panasonic is embracing a new approach for its home appliance business. The firm says it's focusing on kitchen and bedroom products that will connect to the Internet of Things.
IoT is an online network that links all objects from hair dryers to cars, factory equipment and everything in between.
Panasonic says it's working on a kitchen that will embrace IoT technology. It will include an oven that can detect ingredients and automatically cook them.
Another system will propose recipes based on the user's preferences and health, and also order ingredients online.
Panasonic is also working on a bedroom that will ensure a good night's sleep.
It will hook air conditioners and lights up to the Internet to control room temperature and other conditions.
