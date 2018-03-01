Major food and beverage makers across Japan are to raise prices due to the higher costs of labor and raw materials.

Breweries are hiking prices of bottled and draft beer. They say driver shortages and other factors are making distribution more costly, so bottled beer will go up by around 10 percent.

Prices of domestic and imported wines will also increase by 3 to 6 percent, due to the rising costs of grapes.

Consumers in Japan can expect to pay more for rice, frozen items and dairy products.