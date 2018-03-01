Major food and beverage makers across Japan are to raise prices due to the higher costs of labor and raw materials.
Breweries are hiking prices of bottled and draft beer. They say driver shortages and other factors are making distribution more costly, so bottled beer will go up by around 10 percent.
Prices of domestic and imported wines will also increase by 3 to 6 percent, due to the rising costs of grapes.
Consumers in Japan can expect to pay more for rice, frozen items and dairy products.
Mar 02
A stone that a man stumbled across near his home in central Japan has turned out to be a meteorite believed to date back 4.6 billion years.
(NHK)
Mar 02
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has occurred off an island in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
(NHK)
Mar 02
Japanese electronics maker Panasonic is embracing a new approach for its home appliance business. The firm says it's focusing on kitchen and bedroom products that will connect to the Internet of Things.
(NHK)
Mar 02
Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova says she's happy to know that she will receive the gift of an Akita dog from Japan.
(NHK)
Mar 02
Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO, says an underground frozen soil wall around its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has had a limited effect in reducing groundwater contamination.
(NHK)
Mar 02
Japan's upcoming work style reform bills will include a measure to exclude highly paid skilled professionals from working hour regulations as planned, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.
(Jiji)
Mar 02
Mar 01
The mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have been announced.
(NHK)
Mar 01
Japan's Lower House has passed the country's biggest-ever budget, which sets government spending at over 900 billion dollars.
(NHK)
Mar 01
Hokkado Prefectural Police plan to send a married couple to prosecutors for allegedly keeping more than one dozen cats in unsanitary conditions in their residence in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward last year, reports TV Asahi
(tokyoreporter.com)