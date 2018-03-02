An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 has occurred off an island in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The quake occurred shortly after 10:40 PM on Thursday.

The Meteorological Agency says the focus of the temblor is near Iriomote Island and 15 kilometers deep.

The island recorded 5 minus on the country's seismic intensity scale of zero to 7. The nearby islands of Kuroshima and Hateruma logged intensities of 4.