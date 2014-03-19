Japan's upcoming work style reform bills will include a measure to exclude highly paid skilled professionals from working hour regulations as planned, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

Abe explained that the government will remove a measure to expand the scope of people covered by the so-called discretionary work system from the legislation, following the discovery of data flaws in a labor ministry survey on such a work style.

But the exemption of specialist jobs from work hour regulations will be maintained, Abe told a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

The government plans to submit the legislation during the current parliamentary session ending in June. It hopes to adopt the legislation at a cabinet meeting as early as mid-March after gaining approval from the ruling bloc of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, government sources said.

Some pundits expected that the government would postpone the submission of the legislation to April or even later so as to grasp the real situation of discretionary labor following the improper data scandal.