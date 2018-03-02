The outgoing president and CEO of Japanese automaker Subaru says the firm's workers falsified inspection data on fuel efficiency and exhaust gases.

This follows a series of inspection scandals last year.

Yasuyuki Yoshinaga revealed the data falsification at a news conference on Friday.

He said that the wrongdoing was not a minor problem, even though the quality of the products was not affected.

Yoshinaga said Subaru will release a report on the new scandal after a final investigation.

He also promised to push forward corporate reform and to take steps to prevent a recurrence.

Yoshinaga will leave his posts in June to take responsibility for the problems. He will become chairman. Corporate Executive Vice President Tomomi Nakamura will take over as president.