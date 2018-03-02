The head of the Bank of Japan says it will keep its monetary easing program in place in a bid to drive inflation up to 2 percent.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda addressed a Diet committee on Friday following a government proposal to reappoint him to run the bank when his 5-year term ends in April.

Kuroda said he will cooperate with the government to help Japan overcome deflation and achieve the central bank's target of 2 percent inflation. He suggested the BOJ will consider additional easing measures if necessary.

But he also indicated that he will pay close attention to the negative effects of the easing policy.

Kuroda went on to say that BOJ policymakers expect inflation to reach 2 percent around fiscal 2019. He said at that time, they will consider a strategy to move away from the easing policy.

政府から日銀総裁の再任を提示されている黒田東彦総裁は、国会で「物価2％実現への総仕上げを果たすべく全力で取り組む」と大規模な金融緩和を続ける姿勢を示しました。