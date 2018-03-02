The Japanese government says the unemployment rate for January stood at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent. That's down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, and is the lowest since April 1993.
More than 65 million people had jobs, up 920,000 from a year earlier. Employment has been expanding for more than 5 years.
The ratio of job offers to seekers in January remained as high as the previous month, at 1.59. That means 159 positions were available for every 100 people looking for work.
Officials say that manufacturing industry is leading the way, with strong production of automobiles, chips and smartphones. They predict that the demand for labor at these companies will continue to grow.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a sports car more than 100 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, a crime he committed while making an obscene gesture, reports the Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested five persons, including an organized crime member, over a shooting in Matsudo City last year that left one man seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including three street scouts, over the alleged illegal luring a female college student into the adult video (AV) industry two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday his ministry is studying whether F-35B fighter jets can be deployed on Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carriers, a move likely to be viewed as yet another signal Japan is retreating from its strictly defense-oriented military posture. (Japan Times)