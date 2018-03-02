Japanese idol group bans all gifts from fans to teen singers to help protect their values
soranews24.com -- Mar 03
After fans continued to ignore requests regarding what types of presents are appropriate, group institutes blanket ban.

There are a lot of different ways idol singer fans show their devotion to their favorite songstresses. Some buy up multiple copies of each and every physical media release from the group. Others grab their glow sticks and perform intense wotagei dance routines from the crowd at their live performances.

And then there are super-fans who send presents directly to their favorite idol unit, perhaps specifically for the member they’re fondest of. However, fans are going to have to find another way to tell the six members of Batten Showjo-tai that they’re cheering for them, because the group’s manager has announced that as of this month, any and all presents from fans will be rejected.

There’s also the possibility that when fans give idols extravagant presents, it’s not so much patronage of the arts as it is an attempt to create a personal connection and/or sense of obligation in order to satisfy the fan’s obsessive positiveness. When idol singer Mayu Tomita was stabbed more than 20 times by a fan in 2016, the attacker told police that his actions were motivated by her not accepting a wristwatch he’d sent to her.

Mar 03
Obscene at any speed: Tokyo man flipped middle finger at speed monitoring system
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a sports car more than 100 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, a crime he committed while making an obscene gesture, reports the Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Chiba: Yakuza nabbed in '17 shooting in Matsudo
Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested five persons, including an organized crime member, over a shooting in Matsudo City last year that left one man seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
One man dies after strong winter storm hits northern Japan
A winter storm continued to batter wide areas of Hokkaido and Tohoku on Friday, leading to the death of one man and significant transportation disruptions. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Mar 03
Executives arrested for maglev bid-rigging
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested current and former executives of 2 out of the 4 major contractors suspected of being involved in bid-rigging over a maglev train project. (NHK)
Mar 03
Video teaches Japanese schoolgirls how to pick panties out of their butts without anyone noticing
Lingerie maker seeks to address the annoying problem called 'PK.' (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Tokyo: Street scouts accused of illegally luring woman into adult video industry
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including three street scouts, over the alleged illegal luring a female college student into the adult video (AV) industry two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Defense Ministry studying how to carry F-35s on Izumo-class helicopter carriers
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday his ministry is studying whether F-35B fighter jets can be deployed on Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carriers, a move likely to be viewed as yet another signal Japan is retreating from its strictly defense-oriented military posture. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Japan's biggest, baddest piece of playground equipment set to close down
The slide in a children's playground in Ehime, not suitable for children, will be no more after injuries and safety worries. (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Kuroda: BOJ to keep monetary easing program
The head of the Bank of Japan says it will keep its monetary easing program in place in a bid to drive inflation up to 2 percent. (NHK)