Tokyo: Street scouts accused of illegally luring woman into adult video industry
tokyoreporter.com -- Mar 03
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including three street scouts, over the alleged illegal luring a female college student into the adult video (AV) industry two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun

On around February 29, 2016, Makoto Takagi, a 31-year-old resident of Ota Ward, and two boys, now aged 19 and 21, allegedly misled a 19-year-old female student at a vocational school in introducing her to an AV production company for a shoot in which she performed acts considered obscene.

Takagi, who has been accused of violating the Employment Security Act regarding harmful business referrals, denies the allegations. “It was only advice about entering the entertainment industry as a model,” the suspect was quoted by the Harajuku Police Station. The other two suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Police also arrested Asa Zen, a 35-year-old former employee at talent agency Lotus Group.

In July of 2015, the woman appeared at an audition to be a model and met one of the boys. “If you want to be a model, I know a great talent agency,” the scout reportedly said. She then became acquainted with Takagi.

“There is no way to become a model without appearing in AV”

In January of the following year, she engaged in a contract with Lotus Group through Takagi. Over the course of the recruitment process, the woman was falsely told that the agency is staffed with fashion models. However, Takagi eventually said, “There is no way to become a model without appearing in AV.”

When the woman declined to perform as an AV actress, she was told, “If you refuse, you will be asked to pay a huge amount of money, such fees for filming.” When the shoot was finished, the film went on sale.

Takagi and the scouts are believed to have received between 1 million and 5.3 million yen for referring multiple women to Lotus Group.

The matter came to flight after the woman consulted with non-profit organization Lighthouse in the summer of 2016.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
Mar 03
Obscene at any speed: Tokyo man flipped middle finger at speed monitoring system
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a sports car more than 100 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, a crime he committed while making an obscene gesture, reports the Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Chiba: Yakuza nabbed in '17 shooting in Matsudo
Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested five persons, including an organized crime member, over a shooting in Matsudo City last year that left one man seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
One man dies after strong winter storm hits northern Japan
A winter storm continued to batter wide areas of Hokkaido and Tohoku on Friday, leading to the death of one man and significant transportation disruptions. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Japanese idol group bans all gifts from fans to teen singers to help protect their values
After fans continued to ignore requests regarding what types of presents are appropriate, group institutes blanket ban. (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Executives arrested for maglev bid-rigging
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested current and former executives of 2 out of the 4 major contractors suspected of being involved in bid-rigging over a maglev train project. (NHK)
Mar 03
Video teaches Japanese schoolgirls how to pick panties out of their butts without anyone noticing
Lingerie maker seeks to address the annoying problem called 'PK.' (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Tokyo: Street scouts accused of illegally luring woman into adult video industry
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including three street scouts, over the alleged illegal luring a female college student into the adult video (AV) industry two years ago, reports the Asahi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Defense Ministry studying how to carry F-35s on Izumo-class helicopter carriers
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Friday his ministry is studying whether F-35B fighter jets can be deployed on Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carriers, a move likely to be viewed as yet another signal Japan is retreating from its strictly defense-oriented military posture. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Japan's biggest, baddest piece of playground equipment set to close down
The slide in a children's playground in Ehime, not suitable for children, will be no more after injuries and safety worries. (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Kuroda: BOJ to keep monetary easing program
The head of the Bank of Japan says it will keep its monetary easing program in place in a bid to drive inflation up to 2 percent. (NHK)