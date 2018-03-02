Video teaches Japanese schoolgirls how to pick panties out of their butts without anyone noticing
Lingerie maker seeks to address the annoying problem called 'PK.'

Let's take a moment to add to our collection of useful vocabulary they won't teach you in Japanese class. If you take the word kuu ("to eat vigorously"), and combine it with komu ("to insert"), after a bit of pronunciation fiddling you'll get kuikomu, which means "to ride up." Add in pantsu ("underwear"), and you'll get the phrase "pantsu kuikomu," which describes the situation when your underwear is riding up into your butt crack.

The obvious solution is to just grab the encroaching fabric with your fingertips and yank it back out. However, lingerie maker Wacoal (who is always down for some unusual marketing) realizes that this isn't such an attractive option for demure young ladies, especially those who're in their delicate teen years and dealing with the social pressures of school life. And so the company has created a video, with accompanying song, offering ways for schoolgirls to surreptitiously fix their pantsu kuikomu, or "PK," problems.

The video follows a trio of young ladies through the course of a day at school, during which they have to deal with multiple cases of PK, with the lyrics (full translation later in the article) combining their supposed internal monologues with solutions to their crises. For example, walking down the hall with your friends when PK strikes? Distract them by pointing out the window and saying "Hey, is that a UFO?"

