A former official of a major contractor under arrest for his alleged involvement in rigging bids for work on the Tokyo-Osaka maglev project has denied the allegations, sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including two organized crime members, over the alleged assault of a male acquaintance in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a sports car more than 100 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, a crime he committed while making an obscene gesture, reports the Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested five persons, including an organized crime member, over a shooting in Matsudo City last year that left one man seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)