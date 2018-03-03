Chiba: 3 youths nabbed in murder of elderly woman
tokyoreporter.com -- Mar 04
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested three youths over the murder of an elderly woman in her residence in Mobara City last month, reports TBS News.

Between the night of February 25 and the following morning, the three youths, aged 17 and 18, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Yoshiko Shiino, 85, inside the residence, located in the Higashi Mobara area.

“We intruded [into her residence] for the purpose of stealing money,” one of the youths was quoted by police.

According to police, the daughter-in-law of Shiino found her collapsed and bleeding from at least one wound at around 9:00 a.m. on February 26. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

Shiino, whose daughter is hospitalized with an illness, lived alone. The family of her eldest son, whose wife made the discovery, lives near her residence, and he regularly visited his mother. She was last seen at a meal at around 5:00 p.m. on February 25.

The victim was not acquainted with the suspects, who are believed to have carried out several other break-ins in Mobara.

千葉県茂原市の住宅で高齢の女性（85）が殺害されて少年3人が逮捕された事件で、少年らが「一人暮らしの老人だと知っていて侵入した」と話していることが分かりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
